Illinois nurse was high during emergency room shift from eating cannabis, watchdog report says

The nurse declined a voluntary interview with Blanchard, according to the report.

In addition, the same nurse allegedly took medical supplies from Stroger Hospital and performed an invasive procedure without a doctor’s signoff, the report said. On March 25, 2020, the complainant invited the nurse over because her daughter and daughter’s fiance were feeling ill. The two agreed to an “IV flush” and the ER nurse came over, the report said.

The nurse offered to give them morphine, the report said, but they elected to just get a saline flush. The nurse had previously given IV treatment to the complainant, who agreed on one occasion to receiving morphine, according to the report.

Such conduct violates the Illinois Administrative Code relating to the Nurse Practice Act’s definition of unethical or unprofessional conduct for a nurse in addition to the Cook County Health personnel rules, according to the report.

As a result, Blanchard’s office recommended the nurse be fired, placed on the health system’s do-not-hire list and face the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for the matter of her nursing registration, the report said.