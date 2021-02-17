Illinois, other states sue federal regulator over Trump-era rule to delay emissions fees

WASHINGTON — Fifteen states led by New York sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Tuesday over the agency's decision, under former President Donald Trump, to delay fee increases for automakers who fail to meet fuel economy standards.

The states petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse the Trump-era rule, which was put into place just a week before President Joe Biden was sworn into office. Under the new rule, increased fines will not be applied through model year 2022.

Other states named in the lawsuit include California, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Oregon, Minnesota and Rhode Island.

In 2015, Congress and the Obama administration passed a law that required federal agencies to raise penalties to catch up with inflation. The decision prompted a near-tripling of the non-compliance fine from $5.50 to $14 for each 0.1 mile per gallon consumed beyond the standards beginning with model year 2015.

Automakers opposed the increased fines, arguing it would cost the industry around $1 billion more annually to comply with the regulations. And the Trump administration's decision to delay the fee hike was made in part at the urging of major U.S. automakers.