Illinois reports 12,623 new COVID-19 cases, setting another record

"In short, we're now just hundreds short of our worst COVID hospitalization numbers last spring," he said.

Part of the problem is potential staff shortages at hospitals, not just in Illinois but around the country.

"The number one thing we hear from hospitals isn't so much do we have the space, it's do we have the staff," Pritzker said. "Just like in spring when many, many states were suffering at the same time and there was a demand for all of these workers in every state, very hard to get them when every state is looking for them."

Pritzker said that at this time he does not plan to issue restrictions on hospitals performing elective procedures. That was done in the spring when no one was certain if the virus' spread could be contained.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has legislative leaders pondering whether the veto session should start on Tuesday as scheduled. Rank and file members are being asked for input, but no decisions have been made yet.

Because the spring session was severely curtailed as a result of the pandemic, there are no vetoes for lawmakers to consider. However, Pritzker said he would like the session to be held.