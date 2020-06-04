Illinois schools can resume in-person classes starting this summer following statewide coronavirus shutdown, Gov. Pritzker announces

Illinois schools, which have been shut down since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will now be allowed to hold summer school in-person, thanks to an executive order issued Thursday afternoon by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
But many area school systems -- including Chicago Public Schools -- have already announced that summer school will be held through remote learning, so it’s not immediately clear if such districts will change course.
The order states that all Illinois public and nonpublic elementary and high schools can open for “limited in-person educational purposes" once the regular school year ends. They can also continue providing food and other services, but must follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health as the state move through the third phase of its reopening plan.
Any school that reopens must take safety measures that include anyone older than 2 years old wearing face masks and other appropriate personal protective equipment. Also, the number of people in a space will be limited to 10, maintaining a 6-foot distance between them. Physical contact and the sharing of personal items is discouraged, and students and staff must adhere to regular hand washing and other cleaning and hygiene practices.
Schools are required to provide masks for employees who are unable to ensure the 6-foot distance at all times, and should make an effort to provide students with disposable masks, according to the order.
