Illinois State graduate Dan Butterly picked as Big West commissoner

IRVINE, Calif. — The Big West Conference has named Illinois State graduate Dan Butterly its fifth commissioner.
A native of Washington, Ill., Butterly will start on June 1,to transition alongside Dennis Farrell, who will officially step down on July 1 following a 40-year career with the conference, including 28 years as commissioner.
Butterly is the senior associate commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, where he has worked for the last 21 years. He serves as the primary sport and championship administrator for Mountain West men’s basketball, acting as liaison between coaches and institutional administrators, athletic directors, Joint Council and Board of Directors on all men’s basketball-related issues.
During Butterly’s tenure with the Mountain West, he has served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Issues Committee, NCAA MCBO Board of Managers, the NCAA Football Promotions and Brand Marketing Committee and the branding committee to name and create the brand image for the new College Football Playoff. He is currently the chair of the College Football Playoff licensing committee.
“I am honored to be selected by the Big West Conference leadership to serve as its next commissioner,” said Butterly. “My family and I are excited to represent the Big West and its elite member institutions. The member institutions in the Big West reside in the most innovative cities in the nation, and I want to help foster innovation and research into our approach.
“College athletics face significant challenges and I look forward to working with the Big West Conference staff and our institutional leaders to develop a direction that puts our student-athletes in the best position for success, both in the classroom, and in competition. As college athletics reset, it is a time for the Big West to reestablish our brand and how we fit not only nationally, but within the region, our cities and our fan bases.”
Butterly, who received his bachelor’s degree from ISU and his masters of sports administration degree at Ohio University, arrived at the Mountain West after nearly six years with the Missouri Valley Conference.
He joined the Valley staff in 1993 as a marketing intern and was promoted to director of marketing in 1994, then to assistant commissioner in 1998. His duties with the MVC included managing the league’s corporate sponsorship efforts, overseeing the merchandising and licensing program and administering marketing and promotions for all conference championships.
He managed the rebranding of the Missouri Valley and transition to “The Valley” logo which is still utilized today.
“Dan Butterly takes over the leadership of the Big West Conference at a very challenging time, but he is an experienced administrator who has prepared his entire professional life for this opportunity,” said MVC commissioner Doug Elgin. “Dan has had important roles at both the Missouri Valley and Mountain West in more than 25 years of service in conference administration.
"His abilities in overseeing major events, marketing and promotion, and broadcast management will serve his new league well. With this hire, the Big West has positioned itself well to follow the veteran leadership of the long-time and highly-respected commissioner Dennis Farrell.”
In addition to his Missouri Valley marketing duties, Butterly coordinated the league’s schedule and officiating for men’s basketball. He served as the Tournament Manager for the MVC men’s basketball championship from 1994-99 and the game management director for the 1998 and 1999 NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regionals hosted by the MVC in St. Louis.
The 1999 NCAA Midwest Regional set a then all-time attendance record for the largest regional crowd in NCAA history. Under his guidance, the MVC Tournament more than doubled sponsorships, as he worked day-to-day with over 175 MVC sponsors.
Steve Alford, basketball coach at the University of Nevada, has worked in tandem with Butterly for over two decades during their affiliations with the MWC and MVC, which also included coaching stints at the University of New Mexico and Southwest Missouri State.
“I couldn’t be happier for Dan and I’m ecstatic for him and his family,” said Alford. “He has a great knowledge of the dynamics of college athletics and how it works. He is a great people person. His overall experience on the national level will really be beneficial to the Big West.”
Butterly and his wife, Alaine, also an ISU graduate, have a daughter, Jessica, a current student at Ohio University.
“The Presidents and Chancellors of the Big West universities look forward to working with Dan Butterly,” said Jane Close Conoley, president of California State-Long Beach and chair of both the search committee and Board of Presidents and Chancellors. “He is visionary, highly respected and experienced, and his strong commitment to academic and athletic success makes him a great match with our conference’s values.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
