Illinois State graduate Dan Butterly picked as Big West commissoner

“College athletics face significant challenges and I look forward to working with the Big West Conference staff and our institutional leaders to develop a direction that puts our student-athletes in the best position for success, both in the classroom, and in competition. As college athletics reset, it is a time for the Big West to reestablish our brand and how we fit not only nationally, but within the region, our cities and our fan bases.”

Butterly, who received his bachelor’s degree from ISU and his masters of sports administration degree at Ohio University, arrived at the Mountain West after nearly six years with the Missouri Valley Conference.

He joined the Valley staff in 1993 as a marketing intern and was promoted to director of marketing in 1994, then to assistant commissioner in 1998. His duties with the MVC included managing the league’s corporate sponsorship efforts, overseeing the merchandising and licensing program and administering marketing and promotions for all conference championships.

He managed the rebranding of the Missouri Valley and transition to “The Valley” logo which is still utilized today.