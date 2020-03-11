Indiana rolls to Big Ten Tournament win over Nebraska

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had a double double of 11 points and career-high 17 rebounds to help lead the Hoosiers to a 89-64 romp over Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Armaan Franklin led the Hoosiers with 13 points, Justin Smith and Devonte Green each scored 12 and Al Durham added 11. The 11th-seeded Hoosiers (20-12) play sixth-seeded Penn State (21-10) Thursday night.

Kevin Cross was high for No. 14 seed Nebraska (7-25) with 23 points. Haanif Cheatham chipped in with 17 points and Jervay Green 15 points. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the game early after feeling ill and reports say he was taken to a hospital to get checked.

The Big Ten is closing the rest of the tournament to fans over fears of exposure to the coronavirus.

Minnesota 74, Northwestern 57: Daniel Oturu scored 24 points, Marcus Carr added 14 and Minnesota used a dominant second half to pull away from Northwestern in the first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

But rather than allow all that become a distraction, the Gophers (15-16) focused on the task at hand.