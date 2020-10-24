Indiana's gamble pays off in OT upset over No. 8 Penn State

Reed's second fumble of the half gave the Scarlet Knights the ball again, but Vedral threw an interception. Michigan State's Shakur Brown ran it back for a touchdown, but that was called back for a penalty and the Spartans settled for a field goal.

Pacheco scored on a 3-yard run in the final minute of the half, and Rutgers led 28-13 after two quarters. Michigan State lost another fumble near midfield on its first possession of the third.

Rutgers lost two fumbles in its own territory in the third quarter. Lombardi threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor to make it 28-20, but the Spartans didn't capitalize on the second of those takeaways, getting stopped on fourth down from the Rutgers 21.

The Scarlet Knights drove the other way for a field goal that gave them an 11-point lead. Another Michigan State fumble — a muffed punt with 6:57 left — essentially sealed the game, although the teams traded late touchdowns after that and Lombardi threw an interception in the final minute.

Schiano is back for a second stint as the Rutgers coach after spending 11 seasons there from 2001-11. Tucker took over Michigan State after Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in school history, retired this offseason.

Dantonio was on hand for Saturday's game, but it's clear his former team has a lot of work to do. Michigan State's streak of 21 straight wins in home openers came to an end, and that may be the least of the Spartans' concerns at the moment.

