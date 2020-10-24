Indiana's gamble pays off in OT upset over No. 8 Penn State

Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory at Bloomington, Ind., over No. 8 Penn State — ending the Big Ten's longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.
The winning play went to a replay review before the officials announced the initial call stood.
Indiana beat the Nittany Lions for the second time in 24 matchups, and beat a Top 10 foe for the first time since a 31-10 victory at Ohio State on Oct. 10, 1987. And it took every trick in the book to get it done.
"All I'd seen was an opportunity, an opportunity to go out and show the world what the Indiana Hoosiers are all about," Penix said. "They were playing man, so we've got to score to win the game and I wasn't going to let my team down, so I went out and gave it my all."
After Indiana failed to gain a first down after Sean Clifford threw a go-ahead 60-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 2:30 left, coach Tom Allen instructed his defense to let Penn State score.
Devyn Ford obliged with a 14-yard run with 1:42 to go. Penix then took the Hoosiers down the field, scored on a 1-yard TD run with 22 seconds to go, added the 2-point conversion and eventually wound up in overtime after Jordan Stout's 57-yard field goal came up short with 3 seconds left in regulation.
No. 5 Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17: Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 passes for two touchdowns and ran for another, Master Teague III rushed for a pair of scores and No. 5 Ohio State rolled over Nebraska at Columbus, Ohio.
Fields, a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, completed his first 12 passes and threw for 276 yards. He ran for another 52 — including a stunning 17-yard third-quarter touchdown scramble around the left side that saw him spin past a defender into the end zone.
"You guys saw the arm we saw," Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller said. "He's making throws guys on Sundays make."
The Ohio State defense took most of the first half to figure out a way to contain quarterback Adrian Martinez, who marched the Huskers down for a touchdown in the opening 2 minutes of the game.
Nebraska (0-1, 0-1 Big Ten) tied the score at 14 in the second quarter, but an Ohio State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) field goal, a defensive stop and Teague's second TD run gave the Buckeyes a 24-14 lead at the half.
Then came Fields' nifty touchdown run and a 55-yard scoop and score by Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks, and Ohio State had it under control.
"Just to go 1-0 is a great day," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "We're very proud of what we did today."
Purdue 24, Iowa 20: Sophomore receiver David Bell caught three touchdown passes, including the game winner, to guide Purdue over Iowa at West Lafayette, Ind.
With the Boilermakers' top receiver Rondale Moore sidelined, Bell caught 13 passes for 121 yards.
His difference maker was a 6-yard TD from Aidan O'Connell with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Purdue the lead. Purdue's defense stiffened on the final drive, stopping Iowa on fourth-and-10 from its own 44.
O'Connell, who was named starter just before the game, completed 31-of-50 passes for 282 yards. Zander Horvath, who got the start because King Doerur was out with a hamstring injury, led the Purdue rushing attack with 129 yards on 21 carries.
Purdue's game winning drive was set up by a big turnover.
With Iowa leading 20-17 and driving, the Hawkeyes' Mekhi Sargent had the ball stripped by Dedrick Mackey and Cam Allen recovered at the Purdue 28. The Boilermakers followed with a 12 play, 72-yard drive.
Spencer Petras completed 22 of 39 passes for 265 yards for Iowa.
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27: Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak, beating Michigan State at East Lansing, Mich., in Coach Greg Schiano's first game back with the Scarlet Knights.
Michigan State has a new coach too, and Mel Tucker's debut was forgettable from the start. The Spartans (0-1) turned the ball over seven times — four in the first half — and never led against a Rutgers team that hadn't won a conference game since Nov. 4, 2017 against Maryland.
"Those last seconds ... I looked up and said, 'Wow, this is real life, you know?'" said Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov, a junior who redshirted the year the Scarlet Knights last won in conference play. "So it's definitely long overdue."
The Scarlet Knights scored 14 points total through their first five Big Ten games last year. It took them 8:03 to reach that mark Saturday.
Pacheco strolled in from 12 yards out to cap the game's opening drive, then Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed fumbled the ball away on his team's first offensive play.
Rutgers (1-0) didn't capitalize on that turnover, but the Scarlet Knights quickly forced another. Rocky Lombardi was sacked and fumbled, giving Rutgers the ball at the Michigan State 1. A touchdown run by Johnny Langan made it 14-0.
Reed scored on a 50-yard catch-and-run on fourth down to make it 14-7, but the Spartans weren't done turning the ball over. An interception in Michigan State territory led to a 24-yard touchdown run by Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral.
Reed's second fumble of the half gave the Scarlet Knights the ball again, but Vedral threw an interception. Michigan State's Shakur Brown ran it back for a touchdown, but that was called back for a penalty and the Spartans settled for a field goal.
Pacheco scored on a 3-yard run in the final minute of the half, and Rutgers led 28-13 after two quarters. Michigan State lost another fumble near midfield on its first possession of the third.
Rutgers lost two fumbles in its own territory in the third quarter. Lombardi threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor to make it 28-20, but the Spartans didn't capitalize on the second of those takeaways, getting stopped on fourth down from the Rutgers 21.
The Scarlet Knights drove the other way for a field goal that gave them an 11-point lead. Another Michigan State fumble — a muffed punt with 6:57 left — essentially sealed the game, although the teams traded late touchdowns after that and Lombardi threw an interception in the final minute.
Schiano is back for a second stint as the Rutgers coach after spending 11 seasons there from 2001-11. Tucker took over Michigan State after Mark Dantonio, the winningest coach in school history, retired this offseason.
Dantonio was on hand for Saturday's game, but it's clear his former team has a lot of work to do. Michigan State's streak of 21 straight wins in home openers came to an end, and that may be the least of the Spartans' concerns at the moment.
