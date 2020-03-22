IOC looking at postponing Tokyo Olympics in 4 weeks of talks

"No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but ... we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety," he wrote. "A decision on the Olympic Games may become very obvious very quickly."

But probably not sooner than next month.

The IOC said the scenarios under consideration "relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games."

The change in strategy followed Bach's conference call with executive board members.

Bach has consistently said organizers are fully committed to opening the games on July 24 — despite athlete training, qualifying events and games preparations being disrupted more and more by the virus outbreak causing the COVID-19 disease.

Criticism of the stance grew in recent days from Olympic gold medalists and by an IOC member last Tuesday, before Bach finally acknowledged an alternative plan was possible.

National Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia later called for a postponement to 2021. Norway's Olympic body said it did not want athletes going to Tokyo until the global health crisis is under control.