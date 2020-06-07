Iowa strength coach put on leave amid racism allegations

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave after several black former players posted on social media about what they described as systemic racism in the program.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it "a defining moment" for Iowa's football program in a video posted on the team's Twitter account.

"Over the past 24 hours, I have seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media," Ferentz said. "I appreciate the former players' candor and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences in our program. I am planning on talking to all of them in the coming days.

"This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first."

Dozens of former players took to social media in the past few days to detail the troubling issues they allege they saw and experienced while playing at Iowa.

"There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program," Chicago Bears guard James Daniels wrote Friday night on Twitter. "Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long."