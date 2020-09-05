Iron streak, golden memory: Ripken embraces 2,131st game

Cal wasted no time making eye contact with his dad after the fifth inning, when the game became official and was stopped so the baseball world could celebrate the accomplishment of the athlete known then and now as "The Iron Man."

Cal Sr. raised his son to be a ballplayer. Then he coached him when both were with the Orioles, and briefly managed his son in Baltimore. Having his father there was arguably the most indelible moment for the man who embodied the term "everyday player."

"My dad, I had all sorts of feelings looking up at him," Ripken recalled. "He was a guy that was old-school in most everything, including sharing his feelings as a parent.

"He didn't really go around saying, 'I love you, I love you,' but you knew he did. That moment when I looked up, it seemed like I was staring at him 15-20 minutes. But in actuality, when you see the video, it was probably a few seconds."

There came a point when Ripken became a bit embarrassed about waving to the crowd and mouthing "thank you" dozens of times.

"It was like an unintended rain delay. The pitchers are cooling down, the players are cooling down," Ripken said.

His teammates were getting that vibe, too, including Rafael Palmeiro and Bobby Bonilla.