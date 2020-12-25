Irving scores 37, leads Nets to 123-95 win over Celtics

"We made some defensive mistakes that we shouldn't have," said Josh Hart, who scored 12 for New Orleans. "Lack of communication. We've got to communicate better on the defensive end."

Robinson's seven 3s tied the Christmas mark Ingram set last year.

"The guy is a great, great shooter. He's going to have nights like that," Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said. "But at least three of them were ones where we could have done a better job."

JJ Redick's 3-pointer with 7:43 left cut Miami's lead to 91-85 and came during a stretch when the Heat went five minutes without a field goal. But the Pelicans got no closer.

The Heat restored order by scoring 11 of the game's next 13 points, and when Achiuwa — the rookie who had strong defensive minutes — forced Williamson into a turnover with 3:55 left, the entire Miami bench rose in celebration.

"We knew they would make a run, but we stayed composed," Dragic said.

New Orleans led 17-9 midway through the opening quarter — and got outscored 52-21 by Miami over the next 13½ minutes, with the Heat hitting nine of their 13 first-half 3s in that span on the way to a 23-point lead.