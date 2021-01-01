ISU-Bradley rivalry to boost blood supply CNCopy

NORMAL — Winter is always a challenging time to collect blood, but American Red Cross Heart of America hopes the longstanding rivalry between Illinois State and Bradley universities results in more donations.

The annual Challenge on 74, which began in 2011, resumes Jan. 24 through 26 at ISU in Normal and at Bradley in Peoria.

"The winter months can be among the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood donations," said Matt Pitcher of the Red Cross.

"Many donors are busy with activities and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illness."

The friendly, three-day competition between the two universities comes when donations of all blood types — especially O, A negative and B negative — are needed, said the Red Cross' Blood Service Region.

Donated blood can help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and people receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.