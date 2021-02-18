ISU center "talks teaching" with podcast CNcopy

NORMAL — With a motto that says “Gladly we learn and teach,” it shouldn't be surprising that people at Illinois State University like to talk about teaching.
But what might be surprising is that talk is happening on a university-produced podcast.
Podcasts are like radio broadcasts, except you download an audio file to your computer or a mobile device.
ISU's Center for Teaching, Learning and Technology (CTLT) started its “Let's Talk Teaching” podcast last fall and, so far, has produced 20 episodes.
The 20- to 25-minute episodes generally involve host Jim Gee interviewing the center's director, Claire Lamonica, on topics ranging from what should be in a class syllabus to how to create a teaching portfolio.
Gee, a CTLT coordinator with a background in broadcast journalism, was a fan of podcasts even before the center started producing its own. The center's staff had been talking about how to distribute more information on teaching and “finally it clicked," he said.
“Claire and I would have these conversations and I would learn so much just talking to Claire and thought, 'We should record these,'” said Gee.
Lamonica said, “One of the reasons it works is Jim is a good representative of the people I want to talk to. … He has the same questions they do.”
At first, she worried they might have trouble coming up with ideas to sustain the series, but that hasn't been a problem.
“Sometimes we respond to current events. Sometimes we respond to university initiatives or goals,” said Lamonica. One episode was simply titled, “Claire's Bookshelf” when she talked about books she has that are good resources for teaching.
The idea is to have one more way “to get our message out to faculty that they don't have to worry about these issues on their own” and the center is there to help, said Lamonica.
Although the podcasts are aimed at ISU faculty and staff, subscriptions are free to anyone. Go to www.ctlt.ilstu.edu/podcast for instructions on how to subscribe, or to listen to recent episodes.
The recording is done in Gee's office — which he calls, “Studio Gee.” It cost less than $500 to set everything up with microphones, headphones and related equipment, said Gee.
In the most recent podcast, “Great Expectations,” Lamonica and Gee talk about how to communicate high expectations to students.
One key is to let students know that you believe they can achieve the high goals, according to Lamonica.
“Challenge them without making them feel they are being punished,” she said.
The episode also talks about how to get students back on track if, for example, they are missing classes.
The suggestions include reaching out in a positive way, such as telling the student, “We missed you,” or asking, “Are you having a problem?”
Lamonica said they didn't find any other teaching center that is doing regular podcasts.
She is hoping to make a presentation about ISU's initiative at an upcoming meeting of the Professional and Organizational Development Network.
Follow Lenore Sobota on Twitter: @pg_sobota