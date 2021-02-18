ISU center "talks teaching" with podcast CNcopy

At first, she worried they might have trouble coming up with ideas to sustain the series, but that hasn't been a problem.

“Sometimes we respond to current events. Sometimes we respond to university initiatives or goals,” said Lamonica. One episode was simply titled, “Claire's Bookshelf” when she talked about books she has that are good resources for teaching.

The idea is to have one more way “to get our message out to faculty that they don't have to worry about these issues on their own” and the center is there to help, said Lamonica.

Although the podcasts are aimed at ISU faculty and staff, subscriptions are free to anyone. Go to www.ctlt.ilstu.edu/podcast for instructions on how to subscribe, or to listen to recent episodes.

The recording is done in Gee's office — which he calls, “Studio Gee.” It cost less than $500 to set everything up with microphones, headphones and related equipment, said Gee.

In the most recent podcast, “Great Expectations,” Lamonica and Gee talk about how to communicate high expectations to students.

One key is to let students know that you believe they can achieve the high goals, according to Lamonica.