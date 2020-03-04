Jackson-Davis scores 18 to lead Indiana to key win over Minnesota

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 18 points and Joey Brunk added 12 on Wednesday night, helping Indiana pick up a key 72-67 victory over Minnesota.
The Hoosiers (19-11, 9-10 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak by pulling off their first season sweep of the Golden Gophers in four seasons.
Daniel Oturu had 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead Minnesota (13-16, 7-12), which has lost three straight and six of seven.
But padding their NCAA Tournament resume sure didn't come easily for the Hoosiers, who blew leads of 10 and seven points in the first half and another seven-point lead in the second half before finally starting to pull away.
No. 24 Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48: Nate Reuvers scored 11 points as No. 24 Wisconsin struggled through a poor offensive performance in a home win over Northwestern.
The win moved the Badgers (20-10, 13-6 Big Ten) into a three-way for first place in the Big Ten.
Northwestern (7-22, 2-17) dug itself two holes, but only found its way out of only one.
No. 1 Kansas 75, TCU 66: Udoka Azubuike walked gingerly into Allen Fieldhouse on his sore ankle and proceeded to score a career-high 31 points with 14 rebounds, leading top-ranked Kansas past TCU to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.
Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had five blocks just four days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he also gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with what appeared to be an ankle injury of his own.
Dotson returned a few minutes later, allowing Kansas (27-3, 16-1 Big 12) to begin the celebrations on Senior Night. It was the 62nd regular-season conference title for the Jayhawks and it came one year after a third-place finish ended a run of 14 straight crowns. They can win outright with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday or with a Baylor loss at West Virginia.
The win was No. 500 for Self win at Kansas, ranking second the school behind only building namesake Phog Allen.
No. 14 Villanova 79, No. 8 Seton Hall 77: Saddiq Bey scored 20 points and No. 14 Villanova overcame some late free-throw shooting woes to prevent No. 8 Seton Hall from clinching the Big East regular-season title.
Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels added 19 points apiece and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats (23-8, 12-5) opened the possibility of the league having a three-way tie for first place.
Sandro Mamukelashvili led Seton Hall (21-8, 13-4) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.