Jags starting Mike Glennon vs Bears, sitting James Robinson

Former Illinois State All-American tailback James Robinson will not play, and Mike Glennon will make his fourth start of the season at quarterback when the skidding Jacksonville Jaguars host playoff-hopeful Chicago on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Saturday following the team's final practice of the week, choosing Glennon over Gardner Minshew.

The Jaguars (1-13) ruled out Robinson, who missed practice all week because of a left ankle injury.

Robinson has been the team's biggest bright spot during its 13-game losing streak. Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Bears (7-7).

Robinson is 35 yards shy of breaking the NFL rushing record by an undrafted rookie. He will try for the mark in the season finale at Indianapolis. There's no telling whom the quarterback will be in that one.

Marrone opened up the job following Minshew's five-sack performance in a blowout at Baltimore last week. Minshew took a safety, lost a fumble and had an interception returned for a touchdown that was overturned because of a late-hit penalty on the quarterback. He also missed several open receivers deep.