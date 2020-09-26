James, Lakers beat Nuggets in Game 5 to reach NBA Finals

Anthony Davis added 27 points and will end his first season with Los Angeles by playing in his first NBA Finals.

"We battled through a lot this year starting with the beginning of the season and we know the job's not done," Davis said during a trophy presentation in a mostly empty arena at Disney World, instead of in front of their fans at Staples Center. "It's a great feeling but we've got four more to win."

Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who had fought off elimination six times before the Lakers finally put them away. Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists but the star guard struggled with foot pain and lacked his usual explosiveness.

The Nuggets had come back from 3-1 down in the first two rounds before being finally ousted a month since they would have departed the bubble had they lost the first time they faced elimination, in Game 5 against Utah on Aug. 25.

"It's not the end goal but to make it as far and surprise as many people as we did, it's a good feeling," Murray said. "So, try to come back next year and try to come back stronger."

Denver fell far behind one more time but James wouldn't allow another comeback. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter.