Jays players headed to Florida, continue talks to play in TO

Anna Maddison, a spokesman for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said the federal government continues to be in discussion with the Blue Jays. Maddison said Toronto Public Health and Ontario Ministry of Health are also actively engaged with the Blue Jays.

"All parties are committed to mitigating the risks of the spread of COVID-19 in Canada," she said in an email.

MLB requires an exemption from the restrictions that apply to the rest of Canada during the pandemic.

Anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days, and the U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel until at least July 21.

Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said it would be a bad look for the governments to turn a blind eye to public health for the purpose of resuming professional sports just as Ontario is getting its COVID-19 numbers under control.

"This sets a pretty concerning precedent by allowing people from high-prevalence areas and waiving quarantine for them," Morris said. "We've been pretty cautious about opening up our border. I guess now it's essential purposes plus baseball."