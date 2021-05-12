Jerry Burns, former Vikings coach known for wit, dies at 94

MINNEAPOLIS — Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths, has died. He was 94.

The team announced Burns' death. Vikings spokesman Bob Hagan said Burns' son-in-law informed him of Burns' death Wednesday morning.

Burns helped the Green Bay Packers win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach, then joined iconic Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota's offensive coordinator in 1968.

Burns held the position until 1985, and became head coach in 1986, following Les Steckel's 3-13 season in 1984 and Grant's 7-9 campaign in 1985 when he was coaxed out of retirement.

"I met Burnsie at Iowa when he picked me up from the airport when I was visiting down there, and from that point on, we started talking football and never stopped," Grant said in a statement released by the team. "We were on the same page a lot. When I went to Winnipeg, I'd have him come up as a guest coach. Our friendship grew over the years, and we became very close friends and so did our families."

The 93-year-old Grant said Burns was a "very astute football mind" who "could see things on the field immediately."