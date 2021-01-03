Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense

The move Sunday night came after Johnson insisted early this season he had "full confidence" in Gase and reiterated he believed the coach is a "brilliant offensive mind."

But the on-field failures were apparently enough to change Johnson's stance as he looks to the future. Douglas, hired six months after Gase in June 2019, will now have the chance to help hire the next coach.

The Jets will also be facing some key questions: Is Darnold the quarterback of the future, and will they exercise his fifth-year contract option worth about $25 million fully guaranteed? If they keep Darnold, will the new coach be able to tap into his potential in a way Gase simply could not? Or, will Douglas and the Jets decide to move on?

Gase wasn't a popular pick among fans after the Jets fired Todd Bowles following the 2018 season. Despite being fired by Miami following three seasons, Gase was highly recommended to New York by Peyton Manning after the two combined on the quarterback's record-breaking season with Denver in 2013 when the coach was Broncos offensive coordinator.

But Gase had an awkward introductory news conference with the Jets, with the coach's seemingly uncomfortable gazes and shifting eyes quickly becoming memes and gifs on social media.