Hi! I'm Jezabell! I'm a Golden Retriever/Lab/German Shepherd mix. I am about 6-months-old and weigh about 40-pounds. I'm part of... View on PetFinder
The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved a formal admonishment for Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, after she publicly committed this month to make "life a living hell" for two city council member elects.
Documents obtained by The Pantagraph show an inspector wrote that "draftstopping" in the Traditions Bloomington Apartments complex should "extend all the way to the top of the deck to prevent that fire spread."
BLOOMINGTON — Two Bloomington residents have been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and abuse.
Twenty years after the turn of the century, retired teacher Judy Hines woke up and suddenly remembered her sixth-graders had hidden a time capsule in Bloomington Junior High.
“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight, the college president said.
The Bloomington police and fire departments responded at 12:56 p.m. to East Washington Street between Vale Street and Towanda Avenue/State Street.
The plant will have 1,800 employees by its June launch and 2,500 by year’s end.
Law enforcement agencies in McLean County are prepared and monitoring plans for possible protests as a verdict is expected soon in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he would activate 125 personnel from the Illinois National Guard statewide.
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood couldn't hold back his enthusiasm about the additions to his team that he announced on Wednesday, including signees Ramses "RJ" Melendez and Brandin Podziemski and the arrival of Florida's Omar Payne through the transfer portal.
“We typically do get one or two snow events into April,” said Alex Erwin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
