Jim Benson's top five games: No. 5, U High rallies to secure 2005 Class AA Boys State Golf title

Stepping up to another level is always challenging. And, as University High School found out in the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament in 2005, it can be so satisfying.

I've written a lot about golf in almost 39 years for The Pantagraph and seen some great finishes. But nothing compared to the Class AA Golf State (it was just two classes then) at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington in October 2005.

U High had won two straight Class A state titles before being moved up by the Illinois High School Association in 2005. Winning three in a row against the heavyweight programs from the Chicago area wasn't going to be easy.

Here is how I saw it:

About 45 minutes earlier, William Cullen stared at almost the exact same putt facing University High School teammate Drew Miller.

Cullen sank the 12-foot birdie putt at No. 18, giving it a fist pump even before the ball dropped in the hole.

"I was literally thinking in my mind this was to win state. I had practiced that situation on the putting green," said Cullen. "I was thinking the team needs me and my score."

Miller gave himself a similar pep talk.