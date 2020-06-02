Jim Benson's top five games: No. 5, U High rallies to secure 2005 Class AA Boys State Golf title

Stepping up to another level is always challenging. And, as University High School found out in the Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament in 2005, it can be so satisfying.
I've written a lot about golf in almost 39 years for The Pantagraph and seen some great finishes. But nothing compared to the Class AA Golf State (it was just two classes then) at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington in October 2005.
U High had won two straight Class A state titles before being moved up by the Illinois High School Association in 2005. Winning three in a row against the heavyweight programs from the Chicago area wasn't going to be easy.
Here is how I saw it:
About 45 minutes earlier, William Cullen stared at almost the exact same putt facing University High School teammate Drew Miller.
Cullen sank the 12-foot birdie putt at No. 18, giving it a fist pump even before the ball dropped in the hole.
"I was literally thinking in my mind this was to win state. I had practiced that situation on the putting green," said Cullen. "I was thinking the team needs me and my score."
Miller gave himself a similar pep talk.
"On 18 I told myself it's my senior year and my last state tournament. There's no way I'm going out without birdie," said Miller, who did his best Tiger Woods reaction when his putt fell.
Those two putts proved to be the difference.
U High, trailing by four strokes entering Saturday's final round of the Class AA Boys State Tournament, put on a charge at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course that will be talked about for a long time. The Pioneers fired a 2-over-par 290 total in breezy conditions, finishing with a state-record 587 total and a one-stroke victory over New Trier.
It was U High's third straight state title, but it's first in Class AA.
"This one is much sweeter. It's a great way for us seniors to go out," said U High's Seth Doran. "It's much more fun when you barely win at anything, when you have to perform at your best. To only win by one is great."
Doran finished tied for eighth individually at 145 to earn All-State honors, but the Pioneers didn't have to count his 76 Saturday.
Miller (71-145), freshman Kyle English (72-150), Cullen (73-150) and Dusty Koth (74-151) picked up Doran, who kept U High close the first day with a 69. All the U High golfers broke 80 both days as Tyler McNeely (78-156) completed the lineup.
U High coach Tom Romance couldn't hide the fact this championship was extra special, too. Defending champion Lake Forest tied the state record of 596 set by U High last year at Prairie Vista, but it was only good enough for third place.
"For this year anyway, without question, the competition was there and the boys were up to the task today," said Romance.
