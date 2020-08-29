Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields

He said that partly explains his wandering mind the last few weeks, and that his caddie and best friend, Harry Diamond, has kept a phone turned on while in the bag.

And if it's time, he said, "I'm out of here."

Jon Rahm matched the low round of the day at 66 that could have easily been one shot better if not for a blunder that even he couldn't believe. He forgot to set a marker down on the green before picking up his golf ball on No. 5, freezing in his tracks when he realized what happened.

"I was thinking of somebody else or something else ... and yeah, I just picked up the ball without marking it, simple as that," Rahm said after a round that left him only three behind.

"I can't really give you an explanation. It's one of those things that happen in golf. Never thought it would in my professional career, but here we are."

The BMW Championship remains up for grabs, and if Sunday holds to form, it will be more about holding on than pulling away. Eleven players were separated by three shots.

Johnson and Matsuyama were at 1-under 209.