Johnson, Steward help No. 9 Duke beat Coppin State 81-71

Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State 81-71 at Durham.N.C., in Saturday's delayed season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson made all eight of his shots from the field, including a 3-pointer, and both of free throws while also tallying five assists. Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left that helped keep Duke in control during an unexpectedly tight finish.
Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Devils shot 53% but committed 22 turnovers to give the Eagles plenty of extra chances.
DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 33% but made 10 3-pointers — seven coming after halftime — to keep the pressure on Duke the entire second half.
Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73: Marcus Carr scored 22 of his 28 points in the first half and Minnesota beat Loyola Marymount at Minneapolis.
Both Gach added 17 points and Liam Robbins had 10 for the Golden Gophers (2-0). Carr, Gach, and Robbins combined for seven of the Gophers' eight 3-pointers.
Joe Quintana scored 19 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring for LMU (1-1). Eli Scott added 14 points and Dameane Douglas had 10, and each had a game-high nine rebounds.
Gach scored the first four points of the second half and added an alley-oop for a Jarvis Omersa dunk to cap a 24-12 run that stretched the Gophers' lead to 65-49 midway through the second half. Omersa received a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Penn State 86, VMI 65: Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half to break away for a win over VMI in Jim Ferry's first game as the Nittany Lions coach at University Park, Pa.
Ferry, a veteran coach who was an assistant the past four years, replaced Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 when Chambers resigned following a school investigation into inappropriate conduct.
Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57: Teddy Allen scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half when Nebraska pulled away for a victory over North Dakota State at Lincoln, Neb.
Allen, a junior college transfer who began his career at West Virginia, was 9-of-17 shooting with five steals for 13 total in three games. Trey McGowens added 19 points and Lat Mayen and Dalano Banton 12 each with Banton grabbing nine rebounds and eight assists.
Leading 43-36 at halftime, Allen scored seven points in a 10-2 run to open the second half and the Cornhuskers (2-1) kept their double-digit lead, extending it to 25 points with a 10-0 run late in which Allen had eight points.
Junior Jaxon Knotek had a career-high 16 points, 12 in the first half, to lead the Bison (0-2). Lincoln native Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds and junior Tyree Eady had a career-high 13 boards with seven points.
Nebraska took off to a 19-4 lead in the first six minutes with Mayen scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers to end the run. Knotek beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to seven at the break.
The only other meeting between these program took place on Dec. 20, 1933, a 33-29 victory for the Cornhuskers in Fargo, N.D.
