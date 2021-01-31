Jokic has 47 points, Nuggets end Jazz winning streak at 11

Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and the fast-starting Denver Nuggets beat Utah 128-117 on Sunday at Denver to end the Jazz's winning streak at 11.
Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half.
Will Barton added 18 points, and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the sixth time in seven games.
Utah lost for the first time since Jan. 6 at New York. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell had 13 in 31 minutes after missing two games while in concussion protocol.
Denver hit all eight of its 3-point attempts and shot 80% in the first quarter. The Nuggets kept it going in the second, going 13 of 24 from the field and finishing 15 of 17 from long range in the first half to take a 79-54 halftime lead.
The lead was 86-58 with 8:11 left in the third quarter when Utah made a big run. The Jazz hit eight 3-pointers and outscored Denver by 18 to get to 99-91.
JaMychal Green had all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter when the Nuggets got the lead back to 20. Jokic matched his career high with a layup with 2:05 left.
Clippers 129, Knicks 115: Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rang up the highest point total of the season against the NBA's leading defense, beating the New York Knicks at New York for their 10th win in 11 games.
The Clippers shredded the NBA leaders in fewest points per game allowed to break away after leading by one after two quarters. They surpassed the 102.7 points per game the Knicks had been allowing with their first basket of the final quarter and kept pouring it on in their third straight victory.
Reggie Jackson added 18 points and Paul George had 17 for the Clippers, who made 17 3-pointers and shot 54% overall against a Knicks team that led the league in that category as well while improving to 16-5.
Julius Randle had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Rookie Immanuel Quickley added 25 points and RJ Barrett added 23, but scoring wasn't the problem for the Knicks in this one.
The Knicks made eight of their first 10 shots and led for a good part of the first half before the Clippers took a 66-65 edge into the break. Los Angeles came back from the locker room with seven straight points and didn't slow down the rest of the third quarter.
Leonard and Jackson each scored 10 points in the period, when the Clippers made five 3-pointers and scored 35 points, taking a 101-91 lead to the fourth.
Quickley scored eight straight points to cut a 10-point lead to 105-103, but the Clippers answered with nine in a row to open a 114-103 advantage on Leonard's basket midway through the period. An 8-0 run later in the fourth made it a 15-point game.