Jones' 3 lifts No. 4 Texas over No. 14 West Virginia 72-70

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday at Morgantown. W.Va.

Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia's Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Ramey scored 19 points for Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12), which trailed for most of the game and had to come from nine points down in the second half. Jones finished with 16 points. Matt Coleman had 13 and freshman Greg Brown had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Taz Sherman scored 17 points, Sean McNeil added 14 points and Derek Culver had his seventh double-double of the season, with 14 points and 16 rebounds, for the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3).

Ohio State 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68: At Piscataway, N.J., Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers.

The Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime in sending Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) to its third straight loss.

Ohio State started the second half strong, too, expanding its lead to 52-32 with 15:56 left.