Jones dodges wrecks to win 1st career Truck race at Pocono

That left two laps for the traditional green-white-checkered finish and Jones made it a doozy when he sped away from Sheldon Creed to win his first Truck race in 46 career starts and in his first start since last season.

He had 13 top-five finishes in the Truck Series — just never the checkered.

"We finally did it," Jones said. "We've been close in the past."

Jones drives the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, the dominant team in the series, and he got some advice on how to handle the tri-oval track from his championship owner after Saturday's Cup race.

"It's not really that much pressure, honestly," Jones said. "I think there's so much that (Busch) provides for us. We were all on a call with him last night after the Cup race and he gave us so much information that led to this win today.

"It's a group effort and I can't do it by myself. I have to have all that stuff to tie the pieces in."

Austin Hill was second and Creed, who won the first two stages, was third.

The race had a pair of big wrecks inside of 10 laps that gave the drivers a wake-up call from the early-morning start.