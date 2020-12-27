Jones, Southern Illinois get past Evansville

Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 63-57 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Carbondale

Before the game Southern Illinois held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, who coached the Salukis from 1985-1988, which included three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. An SIU Hall of Famer, Herrin, 87, died on Friday night.

Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.

Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.

The teams face off again on Monday.

Drake 81, Indiana State 63: At Terre Haute, Ind., D.J. Wilkins had 22 points as Drake became the first team to reach 10 wins this season, defeating Indiana State.

Wilkins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the game marked the MVC opener for both teams.

Shanquan Hemphill had 16 points for Drake (10-0). Tremell Murphy added 10 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and seven assists.