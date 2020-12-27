Jones, Southern Illinois get past Evansville

Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 63-57 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener at Carbondale
Before the game Southern Illinois held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, who coached the Salukis from 1985-1988, which included three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. An SIU Hall of Famer, Herrin, 87, died on Friday night.
Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.
Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.
The teams face off again on Monday.
Drake 81, Indiana State 63: At Terre Haute, Ind., D.J. Wilkins had 22 points as Drake became the first team to reach 10 wins this season, defeating Indiana State.
Wilkins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers in the game marked the MVC opener for both teams.
Shanquan Hemphill had 16 points for Drake (10-0). Tremell Murphy added 10 points. Roman Penn had 10 points and seven assists.
Tre Williams had 13 points for the Sycamores (3-3, 0-1). Cooper Neese added 13 points. Tyreke Key had 10 points. Jake LaRavia had nine points and 12 rebounds.
Missouri State 79, Northern Iowa 59: At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Isiaih Mosley matched his career high with 26 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Missouri State romped past Northern Iowa.
The game marked the first MVC matchup of the season for both teams.
Mosley scored 26 points in the Bears' last outing. Gaige Prim had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, which tied the school record, for Missouri State (4-0). Ja'Monta Black added 13 points. Jared Ridder had 11 points.
Trae Berhow had 18 points for the Panthers (1-5). Austin Phyfe added eight rebounds.