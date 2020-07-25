Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, then won the race to the finish line to win his second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway.

It was the second win of the season for the 23-year-old Jones, and it kept Cindric from matching Sam Ard's series record by winning his fourth straight race. Cindric wound up leading 131 of 175 laps in an otherwise dominant performance.

Harrison Burton was third after it appeared he had the win locked up. Burton had a huge lead over Cindric with three laps to go after a long green-flag run, but a caution flag caused everyone to pit. Burton's team had a much slower tire change than its Team Penske rival, and that put him playing catch-up on the first attempt overtime.

That attempt was scrapped when a wreck occurred in Turn 1 deep in the field.

Ryan Sieg finished fourth after staying on the track rather than pitting before the overtime period. Ross Chastain was fifth.

Cindric spent the entire race running near the front, just as he did in sweeping the doubleheader at Kentucky and winning last week at Texas, where Kyle Busch had his car disqualified and that moved him up one spot into first place.