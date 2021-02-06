Jordan Spieth shoots 61, raises volume at Phoenix Open

Instead of the usual Saturday crowd that has topped 200,000 in recent years, attendance is capped at 5,000 a day — the most for a tour event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I told Michael (caddie Greller) the only downside of the birdie putt on 16 is that it would have been arguably the loudest roar I've ever had if it were last year," Spieth said. "But it was still loud."

He followed with a 30-footer for birdie on 17 after driving well left on the short par 4.

"All of a sudden today when you kind of get in the thick of things and the crowd was feeding off and really willing those putts in with me, it actually kind of felt like nothing had happened," Spieth said.

He made four birdies on the front nine for a share of the lead, then had an unexpected birdie on the par-4 10th when he chipped in from 70 feet.

"Got quite a few really good breaks," Spieth said. "Each shot that ended up in the desert I think I ended up playing those holes 2 or 3 under today. You could easily end up in a cactus with an unplayable."