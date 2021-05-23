Judge walk-off walk lifts Yanks over Chisox, 6th win in row

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge smiled and chuckled.

"A legitimate walk off," he said. "We'll take it. I'm not complaining one bit."

Liam Hendriks forced in the game-ending run with a bases-loaded walk to the 6-foot-7 slugger in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees overcame Aroldis Chapman's first blown save of the year to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday and extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

An afternoon that began with Jameson Taillon completing a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation ended with the Yankees' second walk-off win during a three-game sweep of the AL Central leaders, New York's fourth walk-off win in its last five home games. The Yankees are 23-9 since a 5-10 start.

"This is what we expect. We expect to be a great team," manager Aaron Boone said. "For the better part of a few weeks now, it's starting to sync up and and we're seeing the results."

Judge thought this was his first game-ending RBI since Double-A, when his 10th-inning homer lifted Trenton over Portland on April 16, 2015, more than a year before the debut of a big league career that has included a pair of All-Star selections.