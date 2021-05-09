This pet is available for adoption and/or transfer through McLean County Animal Control. Can you help MCAC find it a... View on PetFinder
Police recovered a loaded pistol firearm behind one of the buildings, authorities said.
A Normal man is accused by police of punching an Eastland Mall security officer in the face after being confronted for stealing merchandise.
“I didn’t like the tone of tonight’s meeting, and that concerns me,” Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said. "We can't continue in this discourse."
At least a dozen vacant, historic, commercial structures still dot the downtown Bloomington skyline.
With COVID shots now widely obtainable, a group of holdouts includes the reluctant, the skeptical and the wait-and-see-ers, who haven't signed up for various reasons.
Officers responded to the 600 block of North Clinton Street at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.
Documents obtained by The Pantagraph shed light on what led to 17 Union Pacific Railroad Co. freight cars jumping the tracks in February.
The caveat: the state's full reopening will be contingent on keeping the virus at bay
While the figures across the county range from 7 to 17 in every 100 people catching the virus, the McLean County Health Department says there is one universal principal regarding the spread of COVID cases: It can happen anywhere, no matter how large or small a community is.
The manager of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts pleaded guilty to battery on Friday.
