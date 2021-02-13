Justin Turner returning to World Series champion Dodgers

The Mariners held out hope when Paxton was traded there could be a reunion in the future with the native of nearby Ladner, British Columbia.

Paxton struggled in the first half of his first season in New York, rediscovered his breaking ball in the second half and went 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA. He won a career-best 10 straight starts before leaving his final regular-season start after one inning on Sept. 27. The Yankees said he had a tight left glute muscle, and he returned to go 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason starts, allowing five runs in 13 innings.

But he needed surgery in February 2020, when Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy to repair a herniated disk and remove a peridiscal cyst.

Paxton was able to start the season on time when the pandemic caused a delay until late July, but he went just 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts. He did not pitch after Aug. 20 after sustaining what the Yankees said was a low-grade strain in his left forearm flexor.

The Yankees let Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ leave as free agents, replacing then with Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon.