Kane, Blackhawks preparing for training camp 2.0

"I think he did a lot of great things for your organization, so I thank him from that perspective," Bowman said. "Similarly, I've had a chance, I've known Danny Wirtz for a few years now and I've had a chance over the last six weeks to work closely with Danny, Rocky as well. And they've been fantastic to me, too. So I look at this for me as the opportunity to learn from Danny."

The surprise move could lead to dramatic changes for Chicago's front office once the season is over. But Kane and Co. are hoping to put that off for a while.

The Blackhawks took two of three against Edmonton this season, winning 3-1 way back in October and 4-3 on March 5. They should get forward Drake Caggiula and defensemen Adam Boqvist and Calvin de Haan back for training camp 2.0 next month after they were sidelined by injuries when the season was suspended.

The 29-year-old de Haan was expected to miss the rest of the year after he had right shoulder surgery in December. His return could be particularly helpful for the Blackhawks as they try to slow McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who won his first Art Ross Trophy for leading the league with 110 points.