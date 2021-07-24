 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kansas coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19

  • 0

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university's Twitter account Friday that he was "feeling pretty good right now." He will remain in isolation at his home in Lawrence.

The coach said he had minor symptoms on Thursday and wanted to be tested before he traveled to watch recruits at various tournaments. Two tests confirmed that he was positive for the virus, he said.

Self said he believes he would be in much worse condition if he was not vaccinated.

"If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don't have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones," he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tanner G. Springer

Tanner G. Springer

DOWNS — Tanner G. Springer, 37, of Downs passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. His visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 20…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News