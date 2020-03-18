Kansas finishes No. 1 in final AP poll; Gonzaga, Dayton next

"The voters who deemed us worthy to be one of the top five teams in the country and finish in the poll in the top three, we appreciate that," Flyers coach Anthony Grant said. "Having that recognition hopefully is something — another thing that you can look back on and will be in the history books, that this team was able to accomplish a top-five ranking."

Florida State (26-5) was fourth in the final poll, easily the best finish ever for the Seminoles, while Baylor (26-4) rounded out the top five after spending a longer stretch at No. 1 than any other team during a topsy-turvy season.

"I think 'historical' always sums up a season when you're able to set so many records and accomplish so many things," said Bears coach Scott Drew, whose team was in the running for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing second to Kansas in the Big 12 race. "This group really got along well. It is a group that really loved one another, spent time with one another, and they were always positive, and that led us to having a historical year."

No. 11 Duke finished outside the top 10 for only the second time since 2007, while Maryland, Oregon, Louisville and Seton Hall came next.