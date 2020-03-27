Keeping fit with no gyms open is a new NBA challenge

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Friday that his team is doing something similar through what he called "voluntary virtual sessions."

"There's been bikes delivered, there's been individual weights delivered," Stevens said on a call with Celtics' beat writers.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been self-isolating at home for the last two weeks, part of the process his team had to go through after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. James is one of the more fortunate NBA shut-ins; his Brentwood estate has a gym, and James has been going through once- or twice-daily workouts for most of this hiatus. But he hasn't been playing basketball, and that's a big difference between now and the 2011 NBA lockout — since then, at least courts were available.

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on?'" James said this week on the "Road Trippin'" podcast on the Uninterrupted platform. "It's March 13. You're getting ready for the playoffs. Why are you shutting down right now? And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason."

His postseason-prep is on hold, like everything else in the NBA.