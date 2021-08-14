Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship

Kevin Kisner made birdie on the second extra hole to win a record-tying six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Greensboro, N.C.

Kisner struck his approach to 3 feet on the 18th hole at Sedgefield and made the putt for his first PGA Tour win since 2019 and fourth of his career.

Not that it was easy. Kisner began four shots off the lead and shot 66, making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to reach 15 under and the playoff.

His birdie bested Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Branden Grace after all had made pars on the first additional hole.

"My first playoff win," said Kisner, who had been 0-5 in playoffs. "To be standing here is pretty sweet."

With Scott looking at a 4-footer for birdie on the first extra hole, Kisner thought he would have to hole a pitch from short of the 18th green just to stay in the playoff, and he nearly did it. Kisner grimaced as his ball settled just right of the cup.

But Scott's short putt missed badly and all six players went back to the 18th tee. This time, only Kisner stuffed his approach close on the 505-yard closing hole.

Kim shot 64 in the final round. Scott had a 65 while Grace, Na and Sloan each closed with 66.

It was the third six-man playoff on the PGA Tour and the first since Robert Allenby won at Riviera in 2001.

It didn't look like a playoff would be necessary after Russell Henley, who led after the first three rounds, recovered from a slow start to reach 17-under after a birdie on the 10th hole. But Henley bogeyed three of the next four and came to the 72nd hole needing par to stay at 15 under.

But Henley missed a 6-footer to go 0-for-3 this season with the 54-hole lead. He was in front after three rounds at Las Vegas last October and at the U.S. Open in June.

Piot top amateur: Facing his largest deficit of the week and running out of time, James Piot won four straight holes to start the back nine at Oakmont and went on to win the U.S. Amateur over Austin Greaser at Oakmont, Pa.

Piot closed out his 2-and-1 victory by going bunker-to-bunker on the reachable par-4 17th hole and saving par with a 20-foot putt. Greaser, who was 3 up at the turn, had an 8-foot birdie putt to extend the match. It spun off the left lip.

Piot, a 22-year-old senior at Michigan State, was mobbed by friends and teammates in their Spartans gear off the green and before long he was holding the gold trophy.

Groomed on a public course in Michigan called Fox Hills Golf and Banquet Center, he learned to battle by spending all day at the course with friends making up money games to play.

When he arrived at Michigan State and his coach encouraged Piot to strive to be All-Big Ten, Piot thought that was setting the bar too low. He wanted to be All-American.

And now he's a U.S. Amateur champion.

"I still don't believe I'm holding this trophy right now," Piot said. "Internally, I thought I had the ability to do it. To actually do it is the greatest thing ever."

It was a tough loss for Greaser, a junior at North Carolina. Trailing 1 down after the morning 18 holes, he won three of the opening four holes in the afternoon and made a pair of tough par putts to halve holes and stay in front. With a par on the ninth, he went 3 up and looked tough to beat.

Piot didn't bend and set a target of 4 under on the back nine — a tall order at Oakmont with greens that had been triple cut — and almost pulled it off. He had three birdies on his card without dropping a shot.

O'Toole gets first win: Ryann O'Toole won her first LPGA Tour event in 228 starts, closing with a bogey-free 8-under 64 at Dumbarnie Links for a three-shot victory in the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Fife, Scotland.

After tapping in for a closing par, the 34-year-old O'Toole was showered with champagne and greeted with a kiss by her fiancee, Gina Marra.

"I still feel like I'm in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down," O'Toole said. "I'm excited and happy. The hours and grind and heartache this sport brings, the constant travel, for this moment, I hope it only happens again and again."

O'Toole finished at 17-under 271. With the wind down and plentiful sunshine, Lydia Ko closed with a course-record 63 to post 14 under, tying for second with Atthaya Thitikul (66).

"I putt pretty well today and hit a pretty solid round today, 6-under, but at least it's not enough for the win," Thitikul said. "I just know that I tried my best and I'm proud of myself already."

O'Toole began the day tied for the lead at 9 under with Ariya Jutanugarn and Charley Hull, and the American took the lead with birdies on three of her first four holes.

Thitikul drew even with O'Toole with a birdie on the par-3 sixth, but O'Toole got back in front with a birdie on the par-4 ninth to turn in 31. She maintained her advantage throughout the back nine and finished with eight birdies, including all four par-5s.

"I tried not to look at the leaderboard," O'Toole said. "I tried to just trust in my caddie to guide me to whether we needed to lay or get aggressive, stay patient or whatnot. It wasn't until 18 that I saw that Lydia was not far off and I could tell when I made the birdie on 17 that there must have been some sort of gap because people were cheering, and I was like, OK, clearly I can't mess this up too badly now."

O'Toole was working with a new caddie, Michael Curry, after her previous looper retired following the Evian Championship. She said she had also been considering retirement.

"I'm getting married in December, and OK, my clock's ticking. I want to have kids. Like, how much longer am I going to be out here? I thought maybe this year would be my last year," O'Toole said. "I've never wanted to be a mom on tour as far as having a kid and doing all that. It doesn't sound fun to me. But at the same time, I don't know if I could stop playing golf now."

She became emotional as she celebrated the victory with Marra.

"It's so nice to be able to share that, and to be myself out there and to have her greet me on the green and just live in a world today that I'm not scared to hide that," O'Toole said.

Jutanugarn shot 68 and finished at 13 under, and Hull was another shot back after her fourth straight 69. Ally Ewing, who will represent the U.S. in the Solheim Cup for the second time this fall, matched Ko's 63 and finished at 11 under.

O'Toole made the Solheim Cup team as a rookie in 2011 and went 2-0-2 in her matches, but her best tournament finish in 11 LPGA Tour seasons was third, most recently in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.