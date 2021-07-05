Kim pitches Cardinals past Giants, St. Louis gets to Gausman

SAN FRANCISCO — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco's three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3 on Monday.

Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes, but San Francisco's comeback bid fell short.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn't allow a hit until Nolan Arenado's one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally in what had been a scoreless game. After Yadier Molina struck out, Tommy Edman singled before Carpenter's triple.

Arenado, an NL All-Star, added an RBI single in the eighth. Alex Dickerson slugged a pinch-hit home run in the bottom half of the inning that held up on replay review.

Gausman (8-3) began the day with a 1.68 ERA, the lowest through 16 starts of any Giants pitcher since the team moved West in 1958.

The right-hander, named an All-Star on Sunday, issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first then didn't allow another baserunner until Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth.

But Gausman turned an inning-ending double play as Harrison Bader flied out and Carpenter was caught off first.

