Kinzinger family letters over Trump vote get national media attention

BLOOMINGTON — The Chicago Tribune reports that U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, isn’t just taking heat from members of his own political party over his stance on former President Donald Trump. He’s getting grief from within his own extended family.
He was sent two letters in January that the congressman’s office shared with the Tribune. In the second letter, dated Jan. 19 and also handwritten, a handful of relatives chastised him for going on TV and saying they disowned him and questioned how he’s serving his constituents with these views.
“We have not disowned you, you have disowned yourself!” they write, noting that his anti-Trump views are evidence he’s been “brainwashed” by the Democrats and “fake news media,” adding “we thought you were ‘smart enough’ to realize they were manipulating your mind.”
Thank you, @GretchenCarlson I’m ok, more sad that someone would be willing to choose a man over family. And sad that it’s happening to so many. https://t.co/yx3XbsKjmm— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 16, 2021
Kinzinger, 42, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month for comments before the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol.
Kinzinger's office did not respond to a request to comment on the stories. On Twitter, in response to a post about the story, the congressman wrote: "I’m ok, more sad that someone would be willing to choose a man over family. And sad that it’s happening to so many."
The five-term congressman has been a frequent guest on cable television shows. The Washington Post this month published an op-ed he wrote about his "Country First" movement. He launched the political action committee after saying Republicans have aligned themselves too much with Trump.
He also said earlier this month that he would not be seeking statewide office in 2022, which had been speculated.
Time magazine named Kinzinger to the 2021 TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders.