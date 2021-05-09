Knicks beat Clippers 106-100 behind Rose and Bullock

Derrick Rose scored 25 points off the bench, Reggie Bullock added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 106-100 on Sunday at Los Angeles to snap an eight-game skid at Staples Center.
Bullock made five 3-pointers against his former team and RJ Barrett had four on his way to 18 points. The Clippers are the NBA's best 3-point shooting squad, but they were just 12 of 35.
Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 29 points. Paul George added 18 and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the playoff-bound team's two-game winning streak ended in its home finale of the regular season.
The Knicks led by 10 early in the fourth, when they made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers dissolved in miscues and misses.
Leonard returned to the game with 5½ minutes left, scoring five in a row to pull the Clippers to 96-90.
He and George combined to score all of the Clippers' final 15 points. Leonard's 3-pointer cut the Knicks' lead to 104-100, but Taj Gibson made a pair of free throws to seal it.
Julius Randle finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who had plenty of supporters cheering despite the limited attendance.
Trailing 62-61, the Knicks outscored the Clippers 18-12 to close the third leading 79-74. New York's run was fueled by four 3-pointers, including three by Bullock, to give the Knicks their largest lead to that point.
The Knicks missed their first seven shots of the game while the Clippers raced to a 10-point lead. But the Knicks recovered to tie it up before falling behind by nine in the second quarter.
Heat 130, Celtics 124: Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics at Boston as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston, which meet for the final time during the regular season on Tuesday.
Evan Fournier scored 30 points to lead the Celtics (35-33), who have lost three out of four as they try to avoid the play-in round of the playoffs. Jayson Tatum added 29 points and Kemba Walker finished with 18.
Miami led by as many as 26 in the first half before Boston stormed back, opening the third quarter on a 22-8 run to get within 12 points.
The Celtics kept chipping away and trimmed it all the way to 113-107 with 4:51 to play on a layup by Kemba Walker.
It was 118-109 when Fournier got free in the corner for a 3. But Robinson answered with his own 3 on Miami's ensuing possession to push the lead back to 121-112.
Walker turned over on Boston's next trip and Adebayo put it back in to get the lead back to double digits.
Miami was able to close things out at the free-throw line.
Boston struggled offensively without All-Star Jaylen Brown, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right ankle. Big man Robert Williams III tried to play through turf toe in his left foot, scoring four points in 11 minutes in the first half. But he labored on it at times and was scratched for the second half.
The Heat controlled the pace early and shooting 75 percent (15 of 20) in a key second quarter in which they outscored the Celtics 43-20
Defensively Miami tried to take the ball out of Tatum's hands as much as possible, sending multiple double-teams his way and limiting him to just two field goal attempts in the opening 12 minutes. Tatum's teammates combined to shoot just 7 of 17 from the field and 1 for 8 from 3.
It set the tone for a half in which several of Boston's empty offensive possessions turned into 14 fast break points for Miami.
Boston left the floor at halftime to a chorus of boos from the pandemic-limited TD Garden crowd.