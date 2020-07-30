Knicks bring Tom Thibodeau back to New York as new coach

Thibodeau, 62, is 352-246 in eight seasons coaching Chicago and Minnesota. He was the Coach of the Year in 2011 in his first season with the Bulls, whom he led to 50 wins in three of his five seasons.

The Bulls had the best record in the league in each of his first two seasons and their 62 wins in Thibodeau's rookie campaign were their most since 1997-98, when they won the last of six championships behind Jordan.

Then Thibodeau went to Minnesota, where a 47-win season in 2017-18 got the Timberwolves back to the postseason for the first time since 2004.

New Knicks President Leon Rose watched Thibodeau's work all those years, sometimes when players he represented as an agent played for his teams, and felt his friend was the ideal candidate for the Knicks because he would demand accountability, develop players and bring a winning culture to New York.

"I mean there's no doubt that our relationship gives me a level of comfort, but I know and I've watched him work over the last 20 years and the fact that he's won everywhere he's been was an overriding factor," Rose said.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have done little winning during that time.