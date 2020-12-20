Ko wins LPGA's season-ending CME Group title in a flourish

The win wrapped up a wire-to-wire year in the No. 1 spot for Ko, who has held the ranking since July 29, 2019. She moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, making her the 71st player in LPGA history to cross the $5 million mark.

Her approach Sunday was quite simple: "I just (thought), OK, 18 holes left and then go to home," Ko said.

She's going back to South Korea as a winner, too.

Ko played only four LPGA events in 2020 — she competed six times on the Korean LPGA while riding out the coronavirus pandemic at home — but Sunday's win and a check for $487,286 for finishing second in last week's U.S. Women's Open helped push her season earnings to $1,667,925.

That would have been good for fifth-best on tour last season, when each of the 21 leading money-winners all appeared in at least 20 events.

Kim's realistic hopes of winning ended when she left a 25-foot par putt short on the par-4 15th to fall four off Ko's lead. But the player-of-the-year award was still in her control at that point, and she finished that off.

Mina Harigae (68) finished at 12 under, the fourth-place finish matching the best of her LPGA career.