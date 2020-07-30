Koepka cards best round of year for lead at WGC in Memphis

Rory McIlroy also could move back to No. 1 with a win. He opened with a 73.

Koepka, teeing off in the next-to-last group, made clear his injured left knee won't slow down his title defense. He birdied his first four holes to shoot up the leaderboard and went to 4 under to share the lead with Bryson DeChambeau after rolling in a 23-footer for birdie on the par-3 No. 4.

Koepka bogeyed No. 7. when he missed a 10-footer. But he hit his tee shot on the par-3 No. 8 within 7 feet and made the birdie putt. He used his putter again for a second straight birdie, rolling in an 18-footer on No. 9 to make the turn with the best front nine of the day with a 30 that tied him for the lead at 5 under.

DeChambeau's renowned power off the tee put him into trouble on his back nine. He bogeyed No. 5 after hitting his tee shot into the left rough, and he wound up in the right rough on No. 6 after a 382-yard drive. But DeChambeau put his shot within 4 feet but had to settle for par.

Koepka kept rolling. He birdied two of his first four on the back nine, and he sank a 7-footer on No. 13. He had a chance for eagle on the par-5 No. 16 but had to tap in for birdie. He finished with a 67.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.