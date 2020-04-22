Kris Bryant is offering a weekend in Las Vegas to raise money for meals for frontline workers and coronavirus victims

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant said he’s “all-in” in announcing Tuesday he has joined the Fanatics All-In Challenge to raise money for meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryant said in a brief message on his Instagram account that he is offering a weekend in his hometown of Las Vegas for the online auction. The package includes round-trip airfare for two, two nights of hotel lodging and a round of golf with Bryant at The Summit Club, followed by lunch with him.

“There are just so many people out there who need help, lost their jobs,” Bryant said in his message. “I’m really hoping to just play a small part in helping them get back on their feet.”

Interested bidders can go to Fanatics.com and click on the All-In Challenge, which has raised more than $15 million by auctioning celebrity experiences and memorabilia. The website says 100% of the proceeds go toward feeding people in need, including children, the elderly and frontline workers.

“Hope you all are staying safe and staying home,” said Bryant, whose wife, Jessica, gave birth April 7 to the couple’s first child, a boy.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also participated in the All-In Challenge by offering a day at Wrigley Field and a steak dinner for eight

