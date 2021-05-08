Kris Bryant is playing at an MVP level

"It's just a matter of me tying not to be too stubborn in that I have to realize I am in a different position here and not to do anything stupid out there to get myself in a position that I'm hurting," Bryant said. "But at the same time, I've got to get to the ball quick and get it in."

Perhaps the most impressive part of Bryant splitting time between positions is the lack of reps he took in the outfield during camp. He did not play a Cactus League game in the outfield, which isn't uncommon for Bryant. Since 2016, he started only one game in the outfield during spring training, which came in 2019.

Cubs third-base coach Willie Harris works with the outfielders and credits Bryant's preparation and talent for being able to handle moving around the field.

"His reads and his first steps are off the charts," Harris told the Tribune. "You look at a guy like KB, it comes natural for him. He's just an athlete. He goes out there and he plays and he does a great job at it."

Bryant appreciates how the Cubs let their outfielders adjust their positioning to where they feel comfortable without forcing them to stick specifically to what it says on their defensive cards.