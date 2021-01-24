 Skip to main content
Krutwig, Loyola overcome Bradley
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and three assists as Loyola topped Bradley 69-56 on Sunday in Peoria.

Krutwig hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aher Uguak had 13 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (12-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tate Hall added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had eight rebounds.

Loyola dominated the first half and led 43-19 at halftime. The Ramblers' 26 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (9-6, 3-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points. Sean East II had 12 points.

Big Ten

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70: At Bloomington, Ind., Geo Baker scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and a key free throw with eight seconds left, Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points and Rutgers defeated Indiana.

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.

Myles Johnson forced Saturday's outcome towards the Scarlet Knights (8-6, 4-6 Big Ten Conference), winning a tough rebound battle by knocking the ball off the glass to get a better angle on it, then passing it to the perimeter where Indiana, railing 73-70, was forced to foul before time ran out.

Johnson scored eight points with eight rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals.

After Baker's free throw, Indiana's Aljami Durham missed a 3-pointer and Harper controlled the rebound, sealing Rutgers' first win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Rutgers, which joined the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season, has beaten Indiana in four of their last five meetings, but never in Bloomington.

Armaan Franklin's pull-up 3-pointer brought the Hoosiers, who had trailed by as many as 14 after halftime, to 62-59 with just under eight minutes to play. Franklin scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 23 points in Thursday's upset at No. 4 Iowa, scored 13 points with seven rebounds for Indiana. Jackson-Davis was 4 of 10 shooting. Race Thompson scored 11.

Johnson had a hand in clutch plays down the stretch with a blocked shot, a drive for two points, two steals and two defensive rebounds in the last 9:05.

