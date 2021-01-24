Krutwig, Loyola overcome Bradley

Cameron Krutwig had 19 points and three assists as Loyola topped Bradley 69-56 on Sunday in Peoria.

Krutwig hit 8 of 10 shots.

Aher Uguak had 13 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (12-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Tate Hall added 11 points. Lucas Williamson had eight rebounds.

Loyola dominated the first half and led 43-19 at halftime. The Ramblers' 26 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (9-6, 3-3). Ville Tahvanainen added 12 points. Sean East II had 12 points.

Big Ten

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70: At Bloomington, Ind., Geo Baker scored 19 points with four 3-pointers and a key free throw with eight seconds left, Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points and Rutgers defeated Indiana.

The Hoosiers were coming off a huge upset of No. 4 Iowa on Thursday night and had never lost to Rutgers at home.