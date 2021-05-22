Kyle Busch dominates in snagging Xfinity race win in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Kyle Busch turned in a dominating performance to win the NASCAR Xfinity race at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, with lessons learned for maybe an even bigger victory later in the weekend.

Busch, looking to get some extra laps and much-needed track experience before the NASCAR Cup Series race, stepped into the Xfinity lineup and crushed the field from the pole position with a pace and road course mastery that left little doubt about the outcome from the opening laps.

"Its cool to come here in the first race at a new track. Really proud of the effort," Busch said. "There are other fast guys out here who will be a force to reckoned with (Sunday)."

Busch led 36 of 46 laps and finished 11 seconds ahead of A.J. Allmendinger for his record 98th Xfinity victory and 217th in NASCAR's top three series.

"Kyle Busch is one of the best we've ever seen. To run second to him is not the worst thing," Allmendinger said. "Second was the best we were going to do unless something happened to Kyle."

NASCAR's inaugural race weekend at the 3.4-mile track built for Formula One is pushing drivers to quickly learn its 20 turns, s-curves and elevation changes. None are trickier than the first corner, a left-handed switchback that quickly sends the cars into a 133-foot descent.