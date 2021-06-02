My name is Lady, and I can't wait to find my forever family! I am a 1-year-old Beagle mix weighing... View on PetFinder
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
A crash between two semi trailer tractors closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock and resulted in injuries for both drivers.
A former McLean County Sheriff corrections officer is suing the agency in federal court, arguing it violated civil rights extended to him under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
About 51% of all Illinois adults are considered fully vaccinated, with 67% having received at least one dose of vaccine.
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Ready to break free of the pandemic and travel again this summer? Watch video and read about 10 Midwest adventures from the Indiana Dunes to Iowa's Field of Dreams.
The Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Police officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips and crashed into a tree around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Meet Kelsey Grindle and Derek Durdle, the new owners of Casey's Garden Shop in Bloomington.
A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County Jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.
