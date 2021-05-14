LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Until the Packers signed Bortles, the only quarterbacks on their roster were Rodgers and 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. Tim Boyle, who backed up Rodgers last season, has since joined the Detroit Lions.

"You're always going to have three if not four guys typically in an offseason program and in training camp," LaFleur said. "(We liked) Blake's familiarity with Hackett, with being in the Rams' offense, with a lot of carryover in terminology and just his overall experience in this league. I mean this is a guy that started a lot of games and has had a lot of success."

Two more quarterbacks — Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly — were at the rookie minicamp Friday as tryout candidates.

Kelly appeared in one game in 2018 for the Denver Broncos, who selected him out of Mississippi with the final pick in the 2017 draft. Benkert signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2018 but hasn't played in an NFL game.

LaFleur was asked whether he'd have to go into offseason workouts preparing Love for the possibility of being the starter just in case the Rodgers' situation doesn't get rectified. Love didn't play a single down during his rookie year as the Packers went 13-3 and lost in the NFC championship game for a second straight season.