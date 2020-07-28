Lakers' Anthony Davis' status unclear after poked in the eye

So when he emerged for his session with reporters Tuesday, he immediately realized the chair that was set up for him — akin to a bar stool — wouldn't work with his icing regimen.

He needed something lower to the ground, and a nearby chair that was in the hotel walkway was moved over.

And it didn't take long to notice that the chair that James — King James, as he's known — would be occupying sort of looked like, well, a throne.

"Absolutely not," James said. "It's one of these hallway chairs that everybody sits in."

By the time Vogel — who spoke immediately after James — emerged to do his media session, the bar stool was back. The throne was no longer needed.

Hardy time

San Antonio has been rotating assistants as acting head coaches during the three scrimmage games at Disney, and Tuesday was Will Hardy's turn.

Hardy has been mentioned as a candidate for head coaching jobs in the past, and interviewed for the vacancy with the New York Knicks that ultimately went to Tom Thibodeau.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich marveled as Hardy's rise from intern to this.